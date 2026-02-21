New global tariff announced as Trump responds to Supreme Court ruling

Donald Trump declared a new worldwide tariff after the Supreme Court of the United States decided that the trade duties he had introduced earlier were unlawful.
Announcing his decision, Trump wrote on his social media account, Truth Social, "It is my Great Honor to have just signed, from the Oval Office, a Global 10% Tariff on all Countries, which will be effective almost immediately. Thank you for your attention to this matter! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP."
Trump further criticized the Supreme Court justices who opposed his tariff policy, saying they should feel "ashamed" for voting against what he believes was a "proper method of TARIFFS."
"We will do everything possible to take in even more money than we were taking in before!" Trump added.
It comes after six of the Supreme Court's nine judges voted to overturn Trump's major economic policy.
The court made the decision after businesses from 12 mostly Democrat-led state challenged the tariffs, claiming that they were causing harm.
The government has set February 24 as the start date for the new charge but it could be challenged in court and potentially delayed or blocked through legal action.