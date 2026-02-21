News
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Barron Trump faces intense backlash over his new project launch: 'scammer'

Barron Trump, the youngest son of US President Donald Trump is under fire after launching his latest business venture.

Along with some of his high school friends, he launched SOLLOS Yerba Mate, a startup business that makes caffeinated tea as an alternative to coffee.

The 19-year-old listed as the director of SOLLOS Yerba Mate.

Barron's new business is making people compare him to Connor Roy from Succession, a billionaire's child who seems unsure of his purpose.

The company's office is near the Trump's family resort, Mar-a-Lago in Florida and Newsweek reported that Barron’s company was able to earn $1 million.

However, instead of viewing Barron's step positively, many are reacting negatively with some are calling him a "scammer" while other see it as just a way for him to make money.

“How long before he steals everything and files bankruptcy?” One user asked in reply to the post about Barron’s company.

While another user pointed out "Didn't take the little cyber stalker to start grifting."

Elsewhere, on a Reddit, one user commented, “They will get a $500 million contract from the Pentagon to provide drinks to the troops. Totally above board.”

For the unversed, Barron is currently studying at New York University's Stern School of Business.

