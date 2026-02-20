Viral 'lonely monkey' Punch bullied again in his troop: Watch 

A six-month-old macaques named Punch who captured millions of hearts online after being seen clinging to a cuddly toy for comfort following his rejection by his mother, is now facing new challenges within his troop.
After the videos went viral, the zoo released a statement saying that Punch was slowly becoming more comfortable and beginning to interact with other monkeys.
However, recent clips circulating on social media showed that he has once again been bullied by members of his group.
In one clip, the baby macaque is seen holding his toy tightly while trying to protect himself from attacks.
In another heartbreaking video, Punch is seen sitting peacefully when another big monkey grabs him and spins him forcefully across the ground.
These new clips have sparked outpouring of concerns among viewers with many heading straight to the comments section to express their sympathy and call for the little monkey to be left in peace.
One user wrote, "I was so happy about him making friends this literally breaks me," while another penned, "I genuinely can’t take this anymore."
While expressing concern, the third user added, "Get me exhibit access and i will personally mother this baby."
"Please separate him immediately. He is special," the fourth one echoed.
For those unaware, Punch was born in July 2025 but was abandoned by his mother shortly after birth.
The zoo staff later cared for Punch themselves and gradually introduced him to other macaques but he struggled to fit in and experienced anxiety and loneliness.
The staff then gave Punch a large stuffed orangutan to provide comfort which he now treats as a substitute mother.