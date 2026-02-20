News
  • By Fatima Nadeem
World

Viral 'lonely monkey' Punch bullied again in his troop: Watch

Heartbreaking scenes in new videos showed viral monkey once again struggling to fit in among the troop

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Viral lonely monkey Punch bullied again in his troop: Watch
Viral 'lonely monkey' Punch bullied again in his troop: Watch 

A six-month-old macaques named Punch who captured millions of hearts online after being seen clinging to a cuddly toy for comfort following his rejection by his mother, is now facing new challenges within his troop.

After the videos went viral, the zoo released a statement saying that Punch was slowly becoming more comfortable and beginning to interact with other monkeys.

However, recent clips circulating on social media showed that he has once again been bullied by members of his group.

In one clip, the baby macaque is seen holding his toy tightly while trying to protect himself from attacks.


In another heartbreaking video, Punch is seen sitting peacefully when another big monkey grabs him and spins him forcefully across the ground.


These new clips have sparked outpouring of concerns among viewers with many heading straight to the comments section to express their sympathy and call for the little monkey to be left in peace.

One user wrote, "I was so happy about him making friends this literally breaks me," while another penned, "I genuinely can’t take this anymore."

While expressing concern, the third user added, "Get me exhibit access and i will personally mother this baby."

"Please separate him immediately. He is special," the fourth one echoed.

For those unaware, Punch was born in July 2025 but was abandoned by his mother shortly after birth.

The zoo staff later cared for Punch themselves and gradually introduced him to other macaques but he struggled to fit in and experienced anxiety and loneliness.

The staff then gave Punch a large stuffed orangutan to provide comfort which he now treats as a substitute mother. 

UK's worst town revealed in new survey
UK's worst town revealed in new survey
Best travel destination for seniors in 2026 revealed
Best travel destination for seniors in 2026 revealed
UK waste crime: Environment agency takes major step to tackle illegal dumping
UK waste crime: Environment agency takes major step to tackle illegal dumping
Trump orders release of UFO-related files after Obama's alien comments
Trump orders release of UFO-related files after Obama's alien comments
Bill Gates makes major decision after Epstein files controversy
Bill Gates makes major decision after Epstein files controversy
MSC World Asia cruise, bigger than UK towns set to sail this year
MSC World Asia cruise, bigger than UK towns set to sail this year
South Korea's ex-President Yoon gets life sentence over failed martial law bid
South Korea's ex-President Yoon gets life sentence over failed martial law bid
Viral baby monkey, Punch draws huge crowds at Zoo with his charm
Viral baby monkey, Punch draws huge crowds at Zoo with his charm
MrBeast makes huge announcement about his videos: 'we don't change rules'
MrBeast makes huge announcement about his videos: 'we don't change rules'
Les Wexner to testify before Congress over Epstein links: 'I have done nothing wrong'
Les Wexner to testify before Congress over Epstein links: 'I have done nothing wrong'
Eleven arrested in France over killing of far-right activist
Eleven arrested in France over killing of far-right activist
Indian university expelled from AI summit over Chinese robodog scandal
Indian university expelled from AI summit over Chinese robodog scandal

Popular News

Hailey Bieber makes surprise revelation about Jack after hinting at baby No. 2

Hailey Bieber makes surprise revelation about Jack after hinting at baby No. 2
an hour ago
Kiara Advani starrer 'Toxic' second teaser unveils Yash's rugged avatar

Kiara Advani starrer 'Toxic' second teaser unveils Yash's rugged avatar

3 hours ago
Jennifer Aniston's romance with Jim Curtis hit rough patch amid feud reports

Jennifer Aniston's romance with Jim Curtis hit rough patch amid feud reports
5 hours ago