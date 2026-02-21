Scott Wolf breaks silence on reuniting with ex Kelley and kids in LA 

Scott Wolf made his first statement as he reunited with his former wife, Kelley Wolf, and their three kids in Los Angeles.
The Party of Five actor and his ex-partner stepped out together eight months after they announced their separation.
On Friday, February 20, Scott took sons, Jackson, and Miller, and their only daughter, Lucy, to Universal Studios in Los Angeles.
During their outing, the Doc actor told People that the two are still "healing" from their past and they tried to cope with the situation gracefully.
"We are committed to being honest, authentic, and loving to ourselves, to each other, and for our children. We thank everyone for their love and support," Scott told the outlet.
He further explained that they wanted to maintain their friendship for the sake of their children and remained amicable, despite filing for divorce.
For those unaware, Scott Wolf initially submitted the report for separation from Kelley Wolf after 2 years of their marriage.
On June 9 last year, the actor parted ways with Kelley days after she was placed on an involuntary 5150 psychiatric hold at a Utah hospital due to a friend’s concern for her mental health.
Scott Wolf and Kelley Wolf tied the knot on May 29, 2004, after they met in New York City in 2002.