Brad Pitt, girlfriend Ines de Ramon make stylish trip for exciting new venture

Brad Pitt, joined by girlfriend Ines de Ramon, made a fashionable appearance while heading off for an upcoming high-profile venture.
On Friday, the 62-year-old Oscar winner was spotted on the Greek island of Hydra, arriving hand-in-hand (and luggage-in-hand) with his ladylove.
In an obtained snaps by Backgrid USA, Pitt was seen n baggy acid-wash jeans, a white padded Loro Piana jacket over layered knits, and blue-gray suede sneakers.
He accessorized with a paneled trucker hat and aviator sunglasses, carrying suede and leather holdalls from Balenciaga and Gucci.
De Ramon opted for a sleek look in a black leather jacket, oatmeal cashmere pants and cream suede boots.
She finished it with angular sunglasses and carried suede and leather bags from Gucci and Balenciaga.
As per PEOPLE, Pitt made a trip to Greece for the shooting of The Riders, an adaptation of Tim Winton’s novel, directed by Edward Berger.
He also had been spending time in Dublin since the beginning of February to film the new movie.
They are shooting on Greek Island as a synopsis from Simon & Schuster revealed the story follows a couple who buy “an old farmhouse which stands in the shadow of a castle” in Ireland.
"While Scully spends weeks alone renovating the old house, Jennifer returns to Australia to liquidate their assets," the synopsis read.
It added, "When Scully arrives at Shannon Airport to pick up Jennifer and their 7-year-old daughter, Billie, it is Billie who emerges — alone. There is no note, no explanation, not so much as a word from Jennifer, and the shock has left Billie speechless. In that instant, Scully's life falls to pieces."
To note, Pitt most recently appeared on the big screen in last year's racing movie F1.