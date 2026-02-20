ASOS co-founder Quentin Griffiths dies in Thailand after 18th-floor fall 

News
Online fashion giant ASOS co-founder, Quentin Griffiths, has passed away after falling from the 18th floor of an apartment block in Thailand.

As per the local police, Griffiths was identified by the authorities as the man found dead on the ground in the eastern seaside city of Pattaya on February 9.

Griffiths, who was a British passport holder, was alone in his room that was locked from the inside, and there were no traces of break-ins at the time of the death, revealed a police investigator.

He co-founded ASOS in 2000 and remained a significant shareholder after leaving the firm five years later.

The police shared that the 58-year-old was involved in two ongoing court cases that could have been the cause of stress for him.

Griffiths co-founded the fashion powerhouse in London with Nick Robertson, Andrew Regan and Deborah Thorpe.

The name of the brand originally stood for "As Seen On Screen", as it sold fashion items inspired by clothing worn by TV and film stars.

It went on to grow into an online fashion marketplace, stocking hundreds of brands as well as its own lines.

