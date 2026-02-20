UK's worst town revealed in new survey

A new survey has revealed Britain's worst town this year.
The ranking compared towns across the country by looking several factors such as culture, history, architecture, attractions and overall appeal.
After weighing up all the criteria, one Hertfordshire town ended up at the very bottom of the list.
That town mentioned above is Watford, which received the lowest overall rankings in the 2026 review by The Telegraph.
Chris Moss, the travel expert from The Telegraph, gave Watford a very low score of 0.5 out of 10.
But why did it receive the "worst town" title when it actually has attractions that make it worth visiting?
Explaining his reason behind the low ranking, Moss said, "Gateway to London or last exit to the humdrum?" as per ExpressUK.
"In 1992, Watford sacrificed its town centre to one of the UK’s biggest shopping spaces, the Harlequin Centre, which later became an Intu, then Atria Watford, but is now wearing the clown’s name once again following concerted local campaigning," he elaborated.
Even though Watford is not highly rated, the experts pointed out a must see attraction for visitors which is the Warner Bros.Studio's Making of Harry Potter Tour in Leavesden, located just north of Watford.
Besides Watford, the town that received the same low ranking is Crawley, a large and lively town and borough in West Sussex, England, located 28 miles south of London and 18 miles north of Brighton.
Which top 10 UK towns received worst ranking?
1. Slough - 3.5/10
2. Northampton - 3/10
3. Middlesbrough - 2.5/10
4. Telford - 2.5/10
5. Basingstoke - 2/10
6. Basildon - 2/10
7. Oldham - 1.5/10
8. Luton - 1/10
9. Crawley - 0.5/10
10. Watford - 0.5/10