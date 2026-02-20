Blood Falls in Antarctica: What causes mysterious red water?

Antarctica researchers have finally figured out the cause of Blood Falls!
In September 2018, equipment on Taylor Glacier in Antarctica detected a change and a camera captured the moment when Blood falls, which had fascinated many people.
In the study, published in the Antarctic Science, scientists discovered that the sudden release of red-coloured water at Blood falls in Antartica happens when glacier above it drops slightly.
This means that the red water isn't just a stain on the surface as it reflects real changes in pressure and the movement of water hidden beneath the ice.
When thick ice presses down on salty water trapped underneath, pressure increased because glacier cannot contain it indefinitely.
At Blood Falls, this red water flow from channels beneath the glacier that are cut off from the air and can open up when ice shifts or moves.
The heavy weight and gradual movement of the ice force salty water towards cracks and causes it to burst out in sudden spurts that are unpredictable because small changes can postpone them for months.
Salted water called brine stays liquid even in extreme cold and at Blood falls, this brine flows from beneath the glacier to surface.