Zorro Ranch exposed: Inside Jeffrey Epstein's hidden New Mexico property

Jeffrey Epstein's wealth seemed to have no end, as in the latest reports about the late convicted paedophile, his gigantic 7,500-acre New Mexico estate, which he named "Zorro Ranch", has been the highly discussed topic.
As reported by The Telegraph, despite its official name, locally the property was known as "Playboy Ranch".
While the latest documents linked to the Epstein Files have shed light on how the disgraced financier invited the world's elites to his Manhattan townhouse or Caribbean island, Little St James, little is known about Zorro Ranch.
Victims have long urged authorities to pay attention to the New Mexico property, which Epstein owned for over 25 years.
As per the outlet, the Zorro Ranch, unlike his New York and Palm Beach residences, has never been officially raided and searched.
Now, a bipartisan group of the state's legislators dubbed the "Truth Commission" is focusing on the property.
The magnificent property, which included his Spanish-style mansion, a helipad, and a "small village" called Ranch Central for guests, hosted a number of notable names, including Noam Chomsky, Woody Allen, and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who, according to the late Virginia Giuffre, visited Zorro in 2001.
Giuffre was just one of a number of young women and girls who visited the property; as per her testimony, Annie Farmer was abused at Zorro Ranch by Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell when she was 16.
At a hearing in a New York court in 2019, a few weeks after Epstein's death, one unidentified victim described how she was flown on his private jet to the ranch in 2004 when she was 15, and there she was "molested by him for many hours."
Now, Andrea Romero, a New Mexico state representative who is co-leading the Truth Commission, has vowed to hold accountable everyone in New Mexico who had links with Epstein.
Moreover, according to an unverified anonymous email contained in the Epstein files, which was sent to local radio host Eddy Aragon in 2019, "somewhere in the hills" beyond Zorro Ranch "two foreign girls were buried on the orders of Jeffrey and Madam G."
According to the sender, they had "died by strangulation during rough, fetish sex."
While it is not known whether the email was deemed credible, on Wednesday, New Mexico's Department of Justice said it had opened an investigation into the claims made in the email.
As per Romero, one of the reasons behind the formation of the Truth Commission was the allegations of serious crimes and the lack of authorities' interest in the property.
One of the main aims for the commission is to identify "loopholes" in state law, as Epstein, who was convicted in 2008 as a sex offender in Florida and New York, did not face the same disgrace in New Mexico, where the age of consent is 17, the same as his victim.