Mia Goth's surprising thoughts on Shia LaBeouf's Mardi Gras arrest revealed

Mia Goth, who shares a daughter with Shia LaBeouf, wants her ex-partner to seek help after he made headlines for a fight and arrest in New Orleans during Mardi Gras festivities.
As reported by TMZ, sources have shared that the Pearl actress, who parted ways with her husband nearly a year ago, wants LaBeouf to go to rehab for his drinking habit.
The insiders revealed that the Transformers actor's recent behaviour has "been going on for years".
Despite their breakup, the sources told the outlet that Goth still cares for LaBeouf and wants him to be part of their daughter's life.
They have had an on-again, off-again relationship for years since first meeting in 2012 on the set of Nymphomaniac: Vol. II.
Moreover, the police were called multiple times to their LA home before they called it quits.
LaBeouf was arrested on Tuesday after getting involved in a bar brawl in New Orleans during Mardi Gras celebrations.
He was taken to Orleans Parish Prison in Louisiana and charged with two counts of simple battery.
According to the official police report, LaBeouf allegedly shouted gay slurs at the two men he was fighting on Tuesday morning.
The 39-year-old is said to have called the two men "f—–s" as he threw punches at them, and he continued to hurl slurs at the men when police arrived at the scene.
"These f—–s put me in jail," LaBeouf said, according to the report. "I'm a Catholic."
Mia Goth and Shia LaBeouf's romance timeline:
Goth and LaBeouf first met in 2012 and tied the knot in 2016. The marriage lasted two years, and they filed for divorce in 2018, citing irreconcilable differences.
However, the pair was spotted wearing wedding rings again in 2020 and went on to welcome a daughter, Isabel, in 2022.