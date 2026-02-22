News
  • By Hania Jamil
News

Timothée Chalamet left stunned by Matthew McConaughey's 'Interstellar' comment

The 'Interstellar' father-son duo reunited to discuss their careers and the iconic film that kicked off their bond

  • By Hania Jamil
Timothée Chalamet left stunned by Matthew McConaugheys Interstellar comment
Timothée Chalamet left stunned by Matthew McConaughey's 'Interstellar' comment

Matthew McConaughey left Timothée Chalamet in disbelief after he shared that he has not seen any of his films more than once, not even Interstellar, sending the Wonka actor into a spiral.

Refusing to believe his co-star, the Dune actor asked once again, to which McConaughey simply replied, "Yeah."

Going more into the detail, McConaughey shared that even his children have not seen "95 per cent" of the movies he stars in, noting, "When we flip through or any of my films get brought up as possible things for us to watch, our kids go, 'Yeah, let's do that one next week.'"

Explaining his previous remark about seeing his films only once, the Dallas Buyers Club actor added, "I'm not that comfortable...It's such a... It's a workout seeing, for me, seeing movies that I've done."

He shared that each frame is a throwback to the hard work of the day and all the details that went in to making that 90-second scene, a remark which Chalamet immediately agreed with.

The Interstellar duo reunited at the University of Texas at Austin's Moody College of Communication in an event produced by Variety and CNN.

Chalamet was just 17 when he starred in Interstellar and was part of the Christopher Nolan-helmed film for the first 37 minutes as the teenage son of the space and time traveller played by McConaughey.

Notably, Chalamet is once again reunited with the renowned filmmaker for the highly anticipated project, The Odyssey, set to hit theatres on July 17, 2026.

In the same event, Timothée Chalamet confessed to seeing Interstellar 12 times in theatres and in total around 22 times.

BAFTA Awards 2026: All about date, time, host and where & how to watch live
BAFTA Awards 2026: All about date, time, host and where & how to watch live
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding at risk as longtime ex makes wistful admission?
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding at risk as longtime ex makes wistful admission?
Little Mix's Perrie Edwards hit with financial blow amid business struggles
Little Mix's Perrie Edwards hit with financial blow amid business struggles
Here's how Taylor Swift made Mikaela Shiffrin's Olympics gold extra meaningful
Here's how Taylor Swift made Mikaela Shiffrin's Olympics gold extra meaningful
Daniel Radcliffe makes unbelievable confession ahead of new Broadway show
Daniel Radcliffe makes unbelievable confession ahead of new Broadway show
Tim Curry reveals the iconic villain role he regrets missing in his career
Tim Curry reveals the iconic villain role he regrets missing in his career
Eric Dane GoFundMe sparks outrage as furious netizens lose their cool
Eric Dane GoFundMe sparks outrage as furious netizens lose their cool
Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi sends shockwaves with heartbreaking cancer revelation
Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi sends shockwaves with heartbreaking cancer revelation
Mia Goth's surprising thoughts on Shia LaBeouf's Mardi Gras arrest revealed
Mia Goth's surprising thoughts on Shia LaBeouf's Mardi Gras arrest revealed
Scott Wolf breaks silence on reuniting with ex Kelley and kids in LA
Scott Wolf breaks silence on reuniting with ex Kelley and kids in LA
Brad Pitt, girlfriend Ines de Ramon make stylish trip for exciting new venture
Brad Pitt, girlfriend Ines de Ramon make stylish trip for exciting new venture
Rihanna receives heartfelt birthday wish after breaking Taylor Swift's record
Rihanna receives heartfelt birthday wish after breaking Taylor Swift's record

Popular News

Kensington Palace issues Kate Middleton’s first statement after personal defeat

Kensington Palace issues Kate Middleton’s first statement after personal defeat
40 minutes ago
Timothée Chalamet left stunned by Matthew McConaughey's 'Interstellar' comment

Timothée Chalamet left stunned by Matthew McConaughey's 'Interstellar' comment
51 minutes ago
Are extreme exercises good or harmful to your health?

Are extreme exercises good or harmful to your health?
an hour ago