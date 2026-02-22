Timothée Chalamet left stunned by Matthew McConaughey's 'Interstellar' comment

Matthew McConaughey left Timothée Chalamet in disbelief after he shared that he has not seen any of his films more than once, not even Interstellar, sending the Wonka actor into a spiral.
Refusing to believe his co-star, the Dune actor asked once again, to which McConaughey simply replied, "Yeah."
Going more into the detail, McConaughey shared that even his children have not seen "95 per cent" of the movies he stars in, noting, "When we flip through or any of my films get brought up as possible things for us to watch, our kids go, 'Yeah, let's do that one next week.'"
Explaining his previous remark about seeing his films only once, the Dallas Buyers Club actor added, "I'm not that comfortable...It's such a... It's a workout seeing, for me, seeing movies that I've done."
He shared that each frame is a throwback to the hard work of the day and all the details that went in to making that 90-second scene, a remark which Chalamet immediately agreed with.
The Interstellar duo reunited at the University of Texas at Austin's Moody College of Communication in an event produced by Variety and CNN.
Chalamet was just 17 when he starred in Interstellar and was part of the Christopher Nolan-helmed film for the first 37 minutes as the teenage son of the space and time traveller played by McConaughey.
Notably, Chalamet is once again reunited with the renowned filmmaker for the highly anticipated project, The Odyssey, set to hit theatres on July 17, 2026.
In the same event, Timothée Chalamet confessed to seeing Interstellar 12 times in theatres and in total around 22 times.