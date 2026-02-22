Kensington Palace issues Kate Middleton’s first statement after personal defeat

During her first outing amid the renewed drama and tension in the Royal Family due to former Prince Andrew, Kate Middleton had to face yet another upsetting situation.
On Saturday, February 21, the Princess of Wales radiated elegance as she stepped out to attend the anticipated England vs Ireland Six Nations Rugby face-off in Twickenham, West London.
However, the thrilling match ended in England Rugby team’s loss, marking a personal defeat for the future queen as she is the Patron of the Rugby Football Union.
Shortly after team England lost the match, Kensington Palace took to the joint Instagram handle of the Prince and Princess of Wales, sharing Kate Middleton’s personal message.
In her statement, the mother of three congratulated Ireland Rugby team for their remarkable win, while also sending warm support to England Rugby team.
“Congratulations Ireland. Always a pleasure to see @englandrugby in action at Twickenham @sixnationsrugby,” read the message.
The heartwarming statement was accompanied by a delightful video featuring glimpses from the evening, including Princess Kate’s engagement, the excited crowds, gigantic stadium, and the teams facing each other off for the major clash.
For the outing, Princess Kate looked stunning in a stylish navy blue blazer which she styled with a knitted matching scarf representing England Rugby team.