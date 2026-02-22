NSW health officials issue Measles alert in Sydney airport

NSW Health officials have issued a warning regarding the rapidly rising cases across Sydney's Airport’s domestic and international terminals, urging passengers who travelled on two flights to be on alert for measles.
Passengers on-board Jetstar Flight JQ505/JST505 from Sydney to Melbourne’s Tullamarine Airport who departed on February 18 and on Garuda Indonesia Flight GA712/GIA712 reaching to Sydney 11am on February 17, urging all of them to cautiously monitor for all the symptoms for the highly contagious virus.
People who went to the Sydney International Airport arrivals terminal and baggage area between 11am-1.30pm and International taxi stand between 1-1.45pm on February 17, and Domestic Terminal 2 Departures between 5.30-8.30am on February 18, are also on high alert.
A total number of exposed sites have hit 55, posing a significant threat on the citizens.
It is pertinent to mention, anyone who visits any exposed site is urged to monitor for measles symptoms that include fever, and more, at least for 18 days.
Alongside Sydney, several southeast Asian countries have been constantly combating measles outbreaks, including Indonesia.
Measles is an airborne and highly contagious virus, and is transmitted when an infectious person coughs or sneezes.
Measles symptoms include fever, runny nose, sore eyes, cough, red rash that can spread from the head, behind the ears to the rest of the body.