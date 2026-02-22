News
  By Hania Jamil
Shia LaBeouf spotted kissing mystery woman Mardi Gras shenanigans

The 'Fury' actor has split with Mia Goth for nearly a year, and the couple shares a daughter, Isabel

  • By Hania Jamil
Shia LaBeouf was spotted getting handsy with a mystery woman in New Orleans just days after his arrest following the Mardi Gras brawl.

In video and clicks obtained by TMZ, the Transformers was seen kissing and holding hands with the unidentified brunette inside a bar.

The update also came just days after it was reported that LaBeouf and wife Mia Goth parted ways nearly a year ago, amid his troubles with his drinking habit.

While hanging out on an upstairs balcony overlooking the bar, the duo were also seen smiling and whispering to each other.

As per a source, LaBeouf was "drinking and seeming a little tipsy, but in great spirits."

The PDA-filled outing came after the actor was arrested on Tuesday morning following a physical altercation with two men.

According to the police report, the year-old allegedly shouted gay slurs at the two men and has been charged with two counts of simple battery for the incident.

Following his arrest, it was shared that Mia, who has been in an on-again, off-again relationship since 2012, reportedly wants LaBeouf to go to rehab because she still loves him and wants him in their daughter, Isabel's, life.

