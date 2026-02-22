Devon Toews related to Jonathan Toews? Here’s everything you need to know 

Most players that make Team Canada for the Olympics in men's hockey are incredibly well known and have made a name for themselves.
However, one of them, though, has a name that is actually more associated with a different NHL player. That's Devon Toews, whose last name also belonged to Blackhawks great Jonathan Toews, reported Sporting News.
Devon Toews is a defenseman from the Colorado Avalanche who has played huge minutes in these Olympics for Canada and is trying to help the Canadians to a gold medal.
Is Devon Toews related to Jonathan Toews?
Devon Toews is not related to Jonathan Toews, and the clarification matters now because devon toews is the only Toews on Team Canada’s Olympic roster and has played huge minutes as Canada advances to the Olympic gold medal game.
Devon Toews and Jonathan Toews shares last name:
Devon Toews, a defenseman for the Colorado Avalanche, shares a surname with Jonathan Toews but the two are not related.
Devon was born in Abbotsford, British Columbia, while Jonathan was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, a simple geographic difference that underscores they come from different families.
The lone Toews skating for Canada at these Olympics is Devon, who has been a steady presence on the blue line through the tournament.
What separates the two Toews on paper:
Beyond birthplace, another concrete family detail separates them: Jonathan Toews has a brother named David, and David was a New York Islanders draft pick in 2008.
That family connection is not shared with Devon, who has built his career as a Colorado Avalanche defenseman and has taken on heavy defensive minutes for Canada in the Olympic run to the gold medal game.