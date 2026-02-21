News
Pakistan vs New Zealand: T20 World Cup clash washed out by rain, points shared

The T20 World Cup Super 8s began in frustrating fashion with Pakistan's game against New Zealand in Colombo washed out without a ball bowled.

According to Sky News, persistent rain kept the players from the field after Pakistan had won the toss and elected to bat, with the sides taking a point each from Saturday's abandonment at R Premadasa Stadium.

Pakistan and New Zealand - who each recorded three wins and one defeat during round one of the World Cup, are alongside England and Sri Lanka in Group 2, with India, South Africa, West Indies and Zimbabwe comprising Group 1.

Seedings for the Super 8s were done ahead of time to aid logistics and that has resulted in all four group winners in round one, India, South Africa, West Indies and Zimbabwe, playing in the same pool.

Teams play the others in their group once each in the Super 8s, with the top two advancing to the semi-finals.

England face Pakistan in Pallekele on Tuesday and New Zealand in Colombo on Friday, with Sri Lanka to play New Zealand in Colombo on Wednesday and Pakistan in Pallekele on Saturday, February 28.

New Zealand are the only team in Group 2 yet to win the T20 World Cup, with England triumphing in 2010 and 2022, Pakistan in 2009 and Sri Lanka in 2014.

