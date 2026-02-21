Winter Olympics: Sellier breaks silence after rival’s blade slashed her eye

The Polish speed skater who had her eye slashed by a rival's blade at the Winter Olympics has undergone emergency facial surgery after being rushed to hospital.
Kamila Sellier was stretchered from the ice with her face covered in blood after a horrifying accident shown live on TV during the women's 1500m at the Milan-Cortina Games, Daily Mail reported.
A further health update has now been issued, with Sellier herself sharing a selfie and a statement from her hospital bed after her surgery.
She wrote, alongside a photo of the left side of her face - cropping out her wound on the right side, “I know that one day I’ll look at this picture and remember that I'm stronger than I ever believed. Thank you for all your words of support, just wanted to let you know that I'm doing quite okay.”
Hours earlier, Poland's Olympic Committee president Konrad Niedzwiecki had told Eurosport that Kamila underwent surgery to repair the damaged bone, everything was cleaned. She woke up this morning with significant swelling, she didn't sleep much last night.
It seems as though Sellier has avoided the worst-case scenario, with many fearing that she could have suffered sight loss in the wake of the near-disastrous accident during the race.
The terrifying crash at the Milano Ice Skating Arena occurred when Sellier crashed with 15-time Olympic medalist Ariana Fontana of Italy and Team USA's Kristen Santos-Griswold.