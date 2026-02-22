News
Ronaldo reveals future plans in Saudi Arabia after Al Nassr strike drama

Cristiano Ronaldo finally breaks silence on future in Saudi Arabia after £488k-per-day star scores brace following shocking strike

The 41-year-old returned to action last week for Al-Nassr and scored a brace in their 4-0 victory over Al-Hazem on Saturday having previously made major waves with his high-profile strop, Daily Mail reported.

Ronaldo, who earns £488,000-a-day, had been furious with what he perceived to be a lack of transfer backing for Al-Nassr from PIF compared to their rivals.

The situation was exacerbated further when Karim Benzema was granted a transfer to Al-Hilal and Ronaldo went on strike for three games.

His behaviour led to serious questions over his future in the league, despite his position as the biggest and most marketable name.

But when asked about the situation on Saturday, Ronaldo said, “I’m very happy. As I say so many times, I belong to Saudi Arabia. It’s a country that welcomed me, my family and my friends very well. I’m happy here. I want to continue here.”

And the most important thing, it’s we keep pushing. We are there at the top.

“Our job is to win, make pressure [on our title rivals], and let’s see. We are on track. We’re back, we are good, we are confident. Game by game. We are in good shape. Let’s see what’s going to happen. Ronaldo's actions had irritated the Saudi Pro League, with the top flight releasing a statement warning 'no individual determines decisions beyond their own club,” he added.

Title rivals Al-Hilal have a net spend £180million higher than that of his own team since the 2022-23 season, when he arrived.

