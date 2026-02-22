News
  • By Fatima Nadeem
News

Lewis Hamilton makes big reveal amid Kim Kardashian romance buzz: 'stick with me'

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian made their first major public appearance together at the Super Bowl 2026

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Lewis Hamilton makes big reveal amid Kim Kardashian romance buzz: stick with me
Lewis Hamilton makes big reveal amid Kim Kardashian romance buzz: 'stick with me'

Lewis Hamilton dropped a major update on his 2026 plans amid his high-profile romance with the reality TV star Kim Kardashian.

The seven-time Formula One champion clarified his intentions following Ferrari's pre-season testing that "he is "not going anywhere."

The speculation about his retirement comes after Hamilton struggled in his debut season with Ferrari, finishing sixth in the driver's standing with just 156 points.

Hamilton has confirmed that he will continue racing for Ferrari and is determined to compete strongly in the upcoming season.

The Ferrari F1 driver wrote on his Instagram account, "That’s a wrap on testing. It’s inspiring to watch a team pull out all the stops to build a car. It’s the most fascinating part of this job for me."

He went on to wrote, "Everything is built from scratch and designed and redesigned over and over. And then there are only a few of us who get to put that machine to the test."

Lewis Hamilton makes big reveal amid Kim Kardashian romance buzz: stick with me

"I’m re-set and refreshed. I’m not going anywhere, so stick with me. For a moment, I forgot who I was, but thanks to you and your support you’re not going to see that mindset again," the 41-year-old added.

The 2026 F1 season is set to begin on March 8 with the Australian Grand Prix.

Cristiano Ronaldo hits historic milestone with powerful message: 'back where belong'
Cristiano Ronaldo hits historic milestone with powerful message: 'back where belong'
Winter Olympics 2026: Malinin turns disappointments into positive moments
Winter Olympics 2026: Malinin turns disappointments into positive moments
Rondale Moore, NFL wide receiver dies at 25
Rondale Moore, NFL wide receiver dies at 25
Winter Olympics: Sellier breaks silence after rival’s blade slashed her eye
Winter Olympics: Sellier breaks silence after rival’s blade slashed her eye
Pakistan vs New Zealand: T20 World Cup clash washed out by rain, points shared
Pakistan vs New Zealand: T20 World Cup clash washed out by rain, points shared
Rory McIlroy opens up about Tiger Woods’ intimidation and nickname
Rory McIlroy opens up about Tiger Woods’ intimidation and nickname
Carlos Alcaraz breaks silence on shock Jannik Sinner exit from Qatar Open
Carlos Alcaraz breaks silence on shock Jannik Sinner exit from Qatar Open
India women vs. Australia women: Smriti Mandhana leads team to series win
India women vs. Australia women: Smriti Mandhana leads team to series win
Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen set to launch on Nintendo Switch and Switch 2
Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen set to launch on Nintendo Switch and Switch 2
Winter Olympics freestyle skiing 2026: Alex Ferreira wins gold in men's halfpipe
Winter Olympics freestyle skiing 2026: Alex Ferreira wins gold in men's halfpipe
Cristiano Ronaldo's ex-girlfriend makes shocking breakup claim
Cristiano Ronaldo's ex-girlfriend makes shocking breakup claim
UK Athletics pleads guilty over Paralympian's death in metal pole incident
UK Athletics pleads guilty over Paralympian's death in metal pole incident

Popular News

Charli XCX takes slick dig at Gordon Ramsay over 'Brat' drama

Charli XCX takes slick dig at Gordon Ramsay over 'Brat' drama
21 minutes ago
Freeze watch issued for parts of Florida: How long will cold last?

Freeze watch issued for parts of Florida: How long will cold last?
47 minutes ago
Princess Beatrice faces new challenge amid escalating tensions with Andrew

Princess Beatrice faces new challenge amid escalating tensions with Andrew

3 hours ago