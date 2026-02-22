Rondale Moore, NFL wide receiver dies at 25

News
  By Fatima Nadeem
NFL wide receiver Rondale Moore has passed away at the age of 25.

The Floyd County, Indiana, coroner confirmed to the New York Times that Moore's death was being investigated and that an autopsy was scheduled for today, February 22.

Police said that he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and his body was found in a garage in his hometown of New Albany, Indiana.

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell expressed profound sorrow over Moore’s passing in a statement, saying, “I am devastated by the news of Rondale’s death. While Rondale had been a member of the Vikings for a short time, he was someone we came to know well and care about deeply.”

He added, "O’Connell praised Moore as a humble and hardworking player who overcame significant challenges throughout his career, including multiple injuries. The coach extended his condolences to Moore’s family, friends, and teammates."

After playing college football at Purdue, Moore was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

He was then traded to the Atlanta Falcons in March 2024, but suffered a knee injury during training camp that ended his season.

Then, in March of the following year, he signed a one-year contract with Minnesota Vikings but unfortunately, he experienced another season-ending knee injury in their first preseason game.

