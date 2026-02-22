News
2026 Winter Olympics: USA stuns Canada to end 46‑year hockey gold wait

USA wins first men’s ice hockey gold since 1980 in a classic overtime victory at the Winter Olympics

Team USA has defeated Canada in overtime of a dramatic gold medal game in men’s ice hockey at the Winter Olympics.

The Americans finished top of the podium for the first time since 1980, while denying the Canadians a record-extending 10th gold in the event.

The United States claimed their third Olympic men’s hockey title with a thrilling 2-1 overtime win over Canada in Sunday’s gold medal game at the Milano Cortina Games.

In the third Olympic final meeting between the border rivals and the first since Sidney Crosby’s epochal golden goal in 2010, the Americans seized their moment to end a 46-year wait and dethrone the sport’s most decorated nation on its grandest stage.

Canada had been chasing a record-extending 10th gold medal in men’s ice hockey. 

But it was the United States who delivered when it mattered most through Jack Hughes’ winner less than two minutes into the extra period and a superhuman effort from goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, capping an unbeaten run through the first Olympic tournament to feature National Hockey League players in 12 years.

