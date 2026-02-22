News
2026 Winter Olympics: US vs Canada hockey start time, predictions

Team USA eyes first hockey gold since 1980 as Canada battles injury woes in Winter Olympics final

The gold medal will be on the line on Sunday when the United States takes on Canada for the 2026 Winter Olympics men's hockey championship.

It will be the eighth time the U.S. and Canada will have met for the gold, and first since 2010 when the Canadians claimed gold in Vancouver.

Canada reached the final with a 3-2 win over Finland on Friday, while the United States downed Slovakia 6-2. Canada has nine men's hockey gold medals, while the United States has two since the first Winter Games in Antwerp in 1920.

Canada enters as the -122 favorite, per FanDuel Sportsbook, while the U.S. is at +102. The over/under in total goals is 5.5, with the Under juiced to -152.

Sunday's puck drop is set for 8:10 a.m. ET from Palaltalia, Milan. Before making any USA vs. Canada picks or Winter Olympic predictions, you need to see what Matthew Severance has to say.

Severance is coming off an outstanding NHL season in which he went 235-155-21 (plus $2,022). He entered the Olympic break on a 26-12 roll on NHL money-line picks this season, returning $1,326 for $100 players. Anyone following his hockey picks at their favorite sportsbooks could have seen huge returns.

Now, Severance has turned his attention to the Winter Olympics men's ice hockey finals. He's only sharing his best bets at SportsLine, and you can see how to bet on USA vs. Canada here. 

