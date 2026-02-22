2026 Winter Olympics: US vs Canada hockey start time, predictions

The gold medal will be on the line on Sunday when the United States takes on Canada for the 2026 Winter Olympics men's hockey championship.
It will be the eighth time the U.S. and Canada will have met for the gold, and first since 2010 when the Canadians claimed gold in Vancouver.
Canada reached the final with a 3-2 win over Finland on Friday, while the United States downed Slovakia 6-2. Canada has nine men's hockey gold medals, while the United States has two since the first Winter Games in Antwerp in 1920.
Canada enters as the -122 favorite, per FanDuel Sportsbook, while the U.S. is at +102. The over/under in total goals is 5.5, with the Under juiced to -152.
Sunday's puck drop is set for 8:10 a.m. ET from Palaltalia, Milan.
