News
  • By Fatima Nadeem
News

Cristiano Ronaldo hits historic milestone with powerful message: 'back where belong'

Cristiano Ronaldo added another major milestone to his legendary career at the age of of 41

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Cristiano Ronaldo hits historic milestone with powerful message: back where belong
Cristiano Ronaldo hits historic milestone with powerful message: 'back where belong'

Cristiano Ronaldo, even after turning 41, still shows no sign of slowing down as he recently achieved another historic milestone!

Ronaldo, on Sunday, February 22, became the first footballer player over the age of 30 to score 500 career goals by scoring a brace for Al-Nassr in their 4-0 victory over Al-Hazem in the Saudi Pro League.

With this remarkable feat, the Portuguese star surpassed Ronnie Rooke's previous record of 493 goals.

Brazilian football star Romario also nearly reached the same milestone, scoring 450 goals after turning 30.

After winning the match, the football star took to his Instagram account to share a powerful message to his 671 million followers.

Ronaldo wrote, "Back where we belong. Now back to work!"

Cristiano Ronaldo hits historic milestone with powerful message: back where belong

CR7, who had previously missed two league matches and an AFC Cup games over disagreements with his club, is aiming to become the only footballer in the history to score 1,000 career goals.

And completing this milestone now seems almost inevitable as his recent brace lifted his career goal tally to 964, just 36 goals shy of the historic 100-goal feat.

Ronaldo, on the other hand, also signed a contract extension with Al-Nassr that will keep him playing at the club until 2027.

Lewis Hamilton makes big reveal amid Kim Kardashian romance buzz: 'stick with me'
Lewis Hamilton makes big reveal amid Kim Kardashian romance buzz: 'stick with me'
Winter Olympics 2026: Malinin turns disappointments into positive moments
Winter Olympics 2026: Malinin turns disappointments into positive moments
Rondale Moore, NFL wide receiver dies at 25
Rondale Moore, NFL wide receiver dies at 25
Winter Olympics: Sellier breaks silence after rival’s blade slashed her eye
Winter Olympics: Sellier breaks silence after rival’s blade slashed her eye
Pakistan vs New Zealand: T20 World Cup clash washed out by rain, points shared
Pakistan vs New Zealand: T20 World Cup clash washed out by rain, points shared
Rory McIlroy opens up about Tiger Woods’ intimidation and nickname
Rory McIlroy opens up about Tiger Woods’ intimidation and nickname
Carlos Alcaraz breaks silence on shock Jannik Sinner exit from Qatar Open
Carlos Alcaraz breaks silence on shock Jannik Sinner exit from Qatar Open
India women vs. Australia women: Smriti Mandhana leads team to series win
India women vs. Australia women: Smriti Mandhana leads team to series win
Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen set to launch on Nintendo Switch and Switch 2
Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen set to launch on Nintendo Switch and Switch 2
Winter Olympics freestyle skiing 2026: Alex Ferreira wins gold in men's halfpipe
Winter Olympics freestyle skiing 2026: Alex Ferreira wins gold in men's halfpipe
Cristiano Ronaldo's ex-girlfriend makes shocking breakup claim
Cristiano Ronaldo's ex-girlfriend makes shocking breakup claim
UK Athletics pleads guilty over Paralympian's death in metal pole incident
UK Athletics pleads guilty over Paralympian's death in metal pole incident

Popular News

Princess Beatrice faces new challenge amid escalating tensions with Andrew

Princess Beatrice faces new challenge amid escalating tensions with Andrew

2 hours ago
Taapsee Pannu slams Bollywood's 'bold' obsession

Taapsee Pannu slams Bollywood's 'bold' obsession
2 hours ago
Winter Olympics 2026: Malinin turns disappointments into positive moments

Winter Olympics 2026: Malinin turns disappointments into positive moments

3 hours ago