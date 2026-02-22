Cristiano Ronaldo hits historic milestone with powerful message: 'back where belong'

Cristiano Ronaldo, even after turning 41, still shows no sign of slowing down as he recently achieved another historic milestone!
Ronaldo, on Sunday, February 22, became the first footballer player over the age of 30 to score 500 career goals by scoring a brace for Al-Nassr in their 4-0 victory over Al-Hazem in the Saudi Pro League.
With this remarkable feat, the Portuguese star surpassed Ronnie Rooke's previous record of 493 goals.
Brazilian football star Romario also nearly reached the same milestone, scoring 450 goals after turning 30.
After winning the match, the football star took to his Instagram account to share a powerful message to his 671 million followers.
Ronaldo wrote, "Back where we belong. Now back to work!"
CR7, who had previously missed two league matches and an AFC Cup games over disagreements with his club, is aiming to become the only footballer in the history to score 1,000 career goals.
And completing this milestone now seems almost inevitable as his recent brace lifted his career goal tally to 964, just 36 goals shy of the historic 100-goal feat.
Ronaldo, on the other hand, also signed a contract extension with Al-Nassr that will keep him playing at the club until 2027.