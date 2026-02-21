News
  • By Bushra Saleem
Sports

Rory McIlroy opens up about Tiger Woods’ intimidation and nickname

Rory McIlroy competes in the Genesis Invitational amid Tiger Woods’ rumored appearance

  • By Bushra Saleem
Rory McIlroy opens up about Tiger Woods’ intimidation and nickname
Rory McIlroy opens up about Tiger Woods’ intimidation and nickname

Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods have a convoluted relationship that dates back to when the Northern Irishman was a fresh-faced kid on the PGA Tour circuit.

The 36-year-old will take part in the Genesis Invitational this week, a tournament organised by Woods' TGR Foundation, and it is rumoured that the American will be on hand to present the trophy, Express UK reported.

By the time McIlroy had turned professional, Woods already had 13 major championship wins - including the career Grand Slam. The 36-year-old had won the US Open by the time he challenged for another major in 2012.

After securing the PGA Championship that year, McIlroy admitted he grew up idolising the American golfer and had aspirations to challenge the icon. He even joked that Woods was 'intimidated' by him. McIlroy said, "He's (Tiger's) got a new nickname for me, actually. He calls me The Intimidator."

He then clarified the nickname was not his doing by adding, "No. How can I intimidate Tiger Woods? I mean, the guy's got 75 or whatever PGA Tour wins, 14 majors. He's been the biggest thing ever in our sport. How could some little 23-year-old from Northern Ireland with a few wins come up and intimidate him. It's just not possible. I don't know where he got that from, but it's not true."

It looks like the Woods-McIlroy rivalry blossomed into a beautiful friendship that came with healthy competition. Following the Northern Irishman's 2024 US Open loss, the 50-year-old revealed he reached out to the golfer to offer his support.

Pakistan vs New Zealand: T20 World Cup clash washed out by rain, points shared
Pakistan vs New Zealand: T20 World Cup clash washed out by rain, points shared
Carlos Alcaraz breaks silence on shock Jannik Sinner exit from Qatar Open
Carlos Alcaraz breaks silence on shock Jannik Sinner exit from Qatar Open
India women vs. Australia women: Smriti Mandhana leads team to series win
India women vs. Australia women: Smriti Mandhana leads team to series win
Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen set to launch on Nintendo Switch and Switch 2
Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen set to launch on Nintendo Switch and Switch 2
Winter Olympics freestyle skiing 2026: Alex Ferreira wins gold in men's halfpipe
Winter Olympics freestyle skiing 2026: Alex Ferreira wins gold in men's halfpipe
Cristiano Ronaldo's ex-girlfriend makes shocking breakup claim
Cristiano Ronaldo's ex-girlfriend makes shocking breakup claim
UK Athletics pleads guilty over Paralympian's death in metal pole incident
UK Athletics pleads guilty over Paralympian's death in metal pole incident
Neymar reveals plans to retire this year amid injury troubles
Neymar reveals plans to retire this year amid injury troubles
Lando Norris seemingly confirms breakup with Magui Corceiro in shock move
Lando Norris seemingly confirms breakup with Magui Corceiro in shock move
Slay the Spire 2 announces exciting update ahead of release
Slay the Spire 2 announces exciting update ahead of release
Sony shuts down studio behind Demon's Souls, Bluepoint Games
Sony shuts down studio behind Demon's Souls, Bluepoint Games
David Beckham calls son Cruz 'very special' in birthday post amid Brooklyn feud
David Beckham calls son Cruz 'very special' in birthday post amid Brooklyn feud

Popular News

New study reveals shocking health trend among children in USA

New study reveals shocking health trend among children in USA
2 hours ago
Here's how Taylor Swift made Mikaela Shiffrin's Olympics gold extra meaningful

Here's how Taylor Swift made Mikaela Shiffrin's Olympics gold extra meaningful
2 hours ago
OpenAI develops THESE high-end AI devices amid igniting rivalry

OpenAI develops THESE high-end AI devices amid igniting rivalry
3 hours ago