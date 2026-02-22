News
  By Bushra Saleem
MrBeast’s shocking ‘not enough money’ confession sparks online debate

  • By Bushra Saleem
Jimmy Donaldson aka MrBeast has built a career on spectacle, generosity, and relentless ambition. Still, life at the top of YouTube comes with a strange trade-off.

Every expression, gesture, and frame gets dissected by millions of viewers. That reality surfaced again this week when a social media user claimed the creator’s eyes looked unusual and that they “never smile,” sparking a viral thread, reported TOI.

Rather than ignore the remark, Donaldson chose to respond. His reply shifted attention away from appearance and toward a personal health issue he has quietly managed for years. The moment revealed how quickly online criticism can spread and how direct honesty can reset the tone of a conversation.

Replying on X, Donaldson wrote, "I love how the biggest criticism of me is about my eyes which are out of my control. I’m borderline blind in my right eye, the reason they look off is because I have to squint my right eye to see better even with my contacts in." He followed it with a blunt admission: "There is nothing I can do."

The original poster apologized after learning the reason. Supporters then flooded the thread with messages defending the creator and criticizing the tendency to fixate on appearance. 

