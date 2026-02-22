News
  • By Fatima Nadeem
News

Europe's top travel destination for 2026 revealed with major surprise

Travellers looking for a unique and less crowded European destinations might find this gem especially appealing

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Europes top travel destination for 2026 revealed with major surprise
Europe's top travel destination for 2026 revealed with major surprise 

Europe's top travel destinations for 2026 have been revealed with surprising twist!

Most people are familiar with only well-known spots but this time one lesser-known destination has caught everyone's attention in the list which is the Štajerska Region, located in northeastern Slovenia.

Štajerska Region is perfect for nature lovers as it offers scenic mountains and outdoor activities like hiking, cycling, skiing and river sports.

It is also famous for its rolling vineyards, boutique wineries producing white wines like Sauvignon Blanc and historic towns including Slovenska, Bistrica, Gradec and Ptuj, which is the oldest town in Slovenia.

Ptuj, the oldest town in Slovenia
Ptuj, the oldest town in Slovenia

The town hosts the Kurenti spring festival, which is recognized by UNESCO and offers visitors the chance to explore its rich history and medieval buildings.

Kurenti spring festival
Kurenti spring festival

This city is well known for its large castle and also features a thermal spa called Term Ptuj.

Travellers looking for a unique and less crowded European destinations might find this Slovenian gem especially appealing.

One of the Štajerska Region's most famous landmarks is in Maribor, home to the Old Vine, a grapevine over 400 years old which has earned a Guinness World Record for being the oldest vine in the world that still produces grapes.

Maribor Old Vine
Maribor Old Vine

Štajerska can be visited anytime of the year, but summer is best for outdoor activities and enjoying lake and beaches while winter is ideal for experiencing Christmas markets.

Giant tortoises make historic comeback to Galàpagos after nearly two centuries
Giant tortoises make historic comeback to Galàpagos after nearly two centuries
Lake Baikal tragedy: Criminal probe launched after seven Chinese tourists die
Lake Baikal tragedy: Criminal probe launched after seven Chinese tourists die
Duxbury mom accused of strangling 3 children makes first court appearance
Duxbury mom accused of strangling 3 children makes first court appearance
Barron Trump faces intense backlash over his new project launch: 'scammer'
Barron Trump faces intense backlash over his new project launch: 'scammer'
Greenland ice sheet mystery finally decoded in major new climate study
Greenland ice sheet mystery finally decoded in major new climate study
Discover world's wettest town where it rains almost all year
Discover world's wettest town where it rains almost all year
New global tariff announced as Trump responds to Supreme Court ruling
New global tariff announced as Trump responds to Supreme Court ruling
Who is Punch? The viral baby monkey rallying the internet behind him
Who is Punch? The viral baby monkey rallying the internet behind him
Zorro Ranch exposed: Inside Jeffrey Epstein's hidden New Mexico property
Zorro Ranch exposed: Inside Jeffrey Epstein's hidden New Mexico property
ASOS co-founder Quentin Griffiths dies in Thailand after 18th-floor fall
ASOS co-founder Quentin Griffiths dies in Thailand after 18th-floor fall
Blood Falls in Antarctica: What causes mysterious red water?
Blood Falls in Antarctica: What causes mysterious red water?
UK's worst town revealed in new survey
UK's worst town revealed in new survey

Popular News

Princess Beatrice faces new challenge amid escalating tensions with Andrew

Princess Beatrice faces new challenge amid escalating tensions with Andrew

2 hours ago
Taapsee Pannu slams Bollywood's 'bold' obsession

Taapsee Pannu slams Bollywood's 'bold' obsession
2 hours ago
Winter Olympics 2026: Malinin turns disappointments into positive moments

Winter Olympics 2026: Malinin turns disappointments into positive moments

3 hours ago