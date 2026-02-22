Europe's top travel destination for 2026 revealed with major surprise 

Europe's top travel destinations for 2026 have been revealed with surprising twist!
Most people are familiar with only well-known spots but this time one lesser-known destination has caught everyone's attention in the list which is the Štajerska Region, located in northeastern Slovenia.
Štajerska Region is perfect for nature lovers as it offers scenic mountains and outdoor activities like hiking, cycling, skiing and river sports.
It is also famous for its rolling vineyards, boutique wineries producing white wines like Sauvignon Blanc and historic towns including Slovenska, Bistrica, Gradec and Ptuj, which is the oldest town in Slovenia.
The town hosts the Kurenti spring festival, which is recognized by UNESCO and offers visitors the chance to explore its rich history and medieval buildings.
This city is well known for its large castle and also features a thermal spa called Term Ptuj.
Travellers looking for a unique and less crowded European destinations might find this Slovenian gem especially appealing.
One of the Štajerska Region's most famous landmarks is in Maribor, home to the Old Vine, a grapevine over 400 years old which has earned a Guinness World Record for being the oldest vine in the world that still produces grapes.
Štajerska can be visited anytime of the year, but summer is best for outdoor activities and enjoying lake and beaches while winter is ideal for experiencing Christmas markets.