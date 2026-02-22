Freeze watch issued for parts of Florida: How long will cold last?

A freeze watch has been issued for parts of Florida.
As per multiple reports, the warning covers Coastal Levy, Island Levy, Citrus Hernando and Sumter counties and is in effect from 3am to 9am on Tuesday.
At the meantime, temperatures are expected to drop close to freezing on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Along with this, a few light showers are possible while the rest of the area remains mostly dry.
However, the weather will gradually warm up by midweek, with temperatures returning to around normal levels by Thursday.
Authorities, meanwhile advised residents to bring their sensitive outdoor plants inside as they are at more serious risk.
Although sunny weather may feel pleasant, the continued lack of rain will worsen drought conditions and raise the risk of wildfires as the week goes on.
Reports further revealed that the weekend will start off unseasonably warm on Saturday with highs nearing record levels.
Afterwards, temperatures will drop noticeably on Monday, with daytime highs 5 to 10 degrees below normal.
On the other hand, a major winter storm is expected to hit the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions of the US from Sunday into Monday.