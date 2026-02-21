Lake Baikal tragedy: Criminal probe launched after seven Chinese tourists die

News
  By Bushra Saleem
News

Divers recover seven Chinese tourists' bodies from frozen Lake Baikal after a tour bus sinks

  • By Bushra Saleem
A tour bus carrying Chinese tourists plunged through the ice on Russia’s Lake Baikal, killing eight people.

One of the Chinese tourists managed to escape from the bus, which was crossing the frozen lake on Friday, Irkutsk regional Governor Igor Kobzev wrote in a Telegram post on Saturday. He said the dead included seven Chinese tourists and the driver, SCMP reported.

The bus plunged into a three-metre-wide (10-foot-wide) ice crevasse, Russia’s Emergencies Ministry reported. The lake is 18 metres (59 feet) deep at the site of the accident, it said.

The ministry said rescuers used underwater cameras before embarking on a diving operation.

The regional prosecutor’s office said a criminal probe had been opened. The Irkutsk tourism office reported on Saturday that the bus tour had been run by an unregistered operator.

Russia’s Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, sent condolences to his Chinese counterpart, according to an online statement published on Saturday on the ministry’s website.

According to the statement, Lavrov told Wang Yi that Russian authorities “are conducting a full investigation” and expressed hope that the accident “will not negatively impact the positive dynamics of bilateral tourism.”

Lake Baikal, the world’s deepest freshwater lake, is one of Russia’s key tourism attractions.

Numbers of Chinese visitors to the country soared in recent years, after Moscow and Beijing introduced a mutual visa-free regime.

