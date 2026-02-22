News
  • By Fatima Nadeem
News

Giant tortoises make historic comeback to Galàpagos after nearly two centuries

Giant tortoises are once again roaming Floreana Island in the Galápagos for the first time

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Giant tortoises make historic comeback to Galàpagos after 180 years
Giant tortoises make historic comeback to Galàpagos after 180 years

Giant tortoises have returned to Floreana Island in the Galápagos for the first time in over 180 years.

As per BBC, this release is part of the Floreana Ecological Restoraton Project, led by the Galápagos National Park Directorate, which aims to revive the island's fragile ecosystem.

The conservationists described the release of 158 young tortoises as a major milestone.

The Galápagos Conservation Trust (GCT) said in a statement, noting, "The restoration of Floreana has reached a hugely significant milestone, with 158 captive-bred giant tortoises released into the wild this week."

"This long-anticipated moment gives hope, not just for the future of Floreana, but for the future restoration of islands around the world," it added.

As per the outlet, Floreana’s original tortoise species, Chelonoidis niger niger became extinct in the 1840s after sailors removed thousands from the islands to use as a food during long sea voyages.

The tortoise reintroduction comes after a "back-breeding" program, which was started in 2017 with a aim to revive giant tortoise using descendants found on nearby Isabela Island.

Researchers chose 23 hybrid tortoises that were closely related to the extinct Floreana species and started breeding them in captivity on Santa Cruz Island.

Moreover, by 2025, the program had remarkably produced over 600 hatchlings.

Lake Baikal tragedy: Criminal probe launched after seven Chinese tourists die
Lake Baikal tragedy: Criminal probe launched after seven Chinese tourists die
Duxbury mom accused of strangling 3 children makes first court appearance
Duxbury mom accused of strangling 3 children makes first court appearance
Barron Trump faces intense backlash over his new project launch: 'scammer'
Barron Trump faces intense backlash over his new project launch: 'scammer'
Greenland ice sheet mystery finally decoded in major new climate study
Greenland ice sheet mystery finally decoded in major new climate study
Discover world's wettest town where it rains almost all year
Discover world's wettest town where it rains almost all year
New global tariff announced as Trump responds to Supreme Court ruling
New global tariff announced as Trump responds to Supreme Court ruling
Who is Punch? The viral baby monkey rallying the internet behind him
Who is Punch? The viral baby monkey rallying the internet behind him
Zorro Ranch exposed: Inside Jeffrey Epstein's hidden New Mexico property
Zorro Ranch exposed: Inside Jeffrey Epstein's hidden New Mexico property
ASOS co-founder Quentin Griffiths dies in Thailand after 18th-floor fall
ASOS co-founder Quentin Griffiths dies in Thailand after 18th-floor fall
Blood Falls in Antarctica: What causes mysterious red water?
Blood Falls in Antarctica: What causes mysterious red water?
UK's worst town revealed in new survey
UK's worst town revealed in new survey
Viral 'lonely monkey' Punch bullied again in his troop: Watch
Viral 'lonely monkey' Punch bullied again in his troop: Watch

Popular News

Winter Olympics 2026: Malinin turns disappointments into positive moments

Winter Olympics 2026: Malinin turns disappointments into positive moments

25 minutes ago
Jacob Elordi describes steamy scenes with Margot Robbie in two shocking words

Jacob Elordi describes steamy scenes with Margot Robbie in two shocking words
2 hours ago
Hilary Duff shrugs off Ashley Tisdale's 'toxic mom' rift with bold response

Hilary Duff shrugs off Ashley Tisdale's 'toxic mom' rift with bold response

an hour ago