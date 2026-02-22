Giant tortoises make historic comeback to Galàpagos after nearly two centuries

Giant tortoises have returned to Floreana Island in the Galápagos for the first time in over 180 years.
As per BBC, this release is part of the Floreana Ecological Restoraton Project, led by the Galápagos National Park Directorate, which aims to revive the island's fragile ecosystem.
The conservationists described the release of 158 young tortoises as a major milestone.
The Galápagos Conservation Trust (GCT) said in a statement, noting, "The restoration of Floreana has reached a hugely significant milestone, with 158 captive-bred giant tortoises released into the wild this week."
"This long-anticipated moment gives hope, not just for the future of Floreana, but for the future restoration of islands around the world," it added.
As per the outlet, Floreana’s original tortoise species, Chelonoidis niger niger became extinct in the 1840s after sailors removed thousands from the islands to use as a food during long sea voyages.
The tortoise reintroduction comes after a "back-breeding" program, which was started in 2017 with a aim to revive giant tortoise using descendants found on nearby Isabela Island.
Researchers chose 23 hybrid tortoises that were closely related to the extinct Floreana species and started breeding them in captivity on Santa Cruz Island.
Moreover, by 2025, the program had remarkably produced over 600 hatchlings.