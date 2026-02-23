News
  • By Bushra Saleem
Angel families receive Trump’s honor at White House ceremony

  • By Bushra Saleem
US President Donald Trump was joined by the families of victims of crimes committed by illegal migrants in a ceremony designating an official "Angel Family Day."

According to Independent, Trump has declared February 22 National Angel Family Day, coinciding with the day college student Laken Riley was killed in 2024.

Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student, was jogging near campus when an illegal immigrant, Jose Ibarra, attacked and killed her. He was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison.

Trump signed a proclamation Monday recognizing “Angel Families” who lost loved ones, allegedly at the hands of migrants who had been in trouble with law enforcement previously. Trump invited several family members to speak, with some offering effusive praise as they each thanked him for his hardline anti-immigrant policies.

At the event, the president lashed out at Democrats with false claims of election fraud and accused foreign nations of sending undesirable people to the United States as he tried to rally his anti-immigrant base and revive public support for his deeply unpopular immigration crackdown.

The president’s anti-immigration proclamation comes a day before he delivers his State of the Union speech, where he is once again expected to address the border and his ongoing plan to boot undocumented migrants from the country.

