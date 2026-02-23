News
  By Fatima Nadeem
Top budget-friendly travel destinations for retirees in 2026

Let's take a look at three top budget-friendly destinations that are perfect for retirees

  By Fatima Nadeem
We often talk about travel destinations that are luxurious and attractive for young travellers, but why not focus on a destination that feels like paradise for retirees and, on top of that, is budget-friendly?

Today's generations like millennials and Gen Z, tend to prioritize traveling without worrying much about money, whereas travellers in earlier times preferred saving and sticking to a strict budget.

Now, let's take a look at three top budget-friendly destinations that are perfect for retirees.

New Mexico

The first destination is New Mexico which offers a mix of art, culture, food and natural scenery, making it a great destination for retirees. Flights from New York to Albuquerque can often cost less than $200.

Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina is highlighted as a city with many activities that retirees can enjoy without spending too much. Popular chain hotels offer rooms for $70 to $130 per night for two people.

Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

Pigeon Forge are affordable vacation spots for retirees. Retirees can enjoy a ride on the Gatlinburg Trolley and visit Parrot Mountain and Garden of Eden and they can also experience Dollywood here which offers roller coasters and surprisingly good Southern-style food.

