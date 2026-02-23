News
  • By Bushra Saleem
News

Kash Patel breaks silence after viral celebration video with ice hockey team

FBI director Kash Patel defends locker‑room celebration with Team USA after Olympic gold

  • By Bushra Saleem
Kash Patel breaks silence after viral celebration video with ice hockey team
Kash Patel breaks silence after viral celebration video with ice hockey team

FBI Director Kash Patel issued first statement after viral locker room celebration with USA ice hockey team following Winter Olympics gold medal.

According to The Hill, Patel dismissed critics of his presence in the locker room during the US men’s hockey team’s celebration of their gold medal game victory over Canada on Sunday, February 22.

Patel, who was in attendance in Milan, Italy, was captured on camera in Team USA’s locker room on the final day of the Winter Olympics.

At one point, the FBI director drinks a beer and bangs on a table, before forward Matthew Tkachuk drapes his gold medal around Patel and the group loudly sings “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue” by the late Toby Keith.

Addressing those questioning why he was in the locker room, Patel wrote on X, “For the very concerned media – yes, I love America and was extremely humbled when my friends, the newly minted Gold Medal winners on Team USA, invited me into the locker room to celebrate this historic moment with the boys- Greatest country on earth and greatest sport on earth.”

The US men defeated Canada 2-1, as forward Jack Hughes’s sudden-death goal gave the country its first gold medal in the sport since 1980, when it defeated the Soviet Union in the famed “Miracle on Ice” and Finland in Lake Placid.

UK's most beautiful spring walk full of daffodils revealed
UK's most beautiful spring walk full of daffodils revealed
El Mencho killing: US tourists stuck amid violence
El Mencho killing: US tourists stuck amid violence
Top budget-friendly travel destinations for retirees in 2026
Top budget-friendly travel destinations for retirees in 2026
Us winter storm sparks states of emergency in multiple regions
Us winter storm sparks states of emergency in multiple regions
Mar-a-Lago shooting suspect identified as 21‑year‑old Austin Tucker Martin
Mar-a-Lago shooting suspect identified as 21‑year‑old Austin Tucker Martin
MrBeast’s shocking ‘not enough money’ confession sparks online debate
MrBeast’s shocking ‘not enough money’ confession sparks online debate
TSA PreCheck, Global Entry suspended nationwide, airlines warn of airport chaos
TSA PreCheck, Global Entry suspended nationwide, airlines warn of airport chaos
Freeze watch issued for parts of Florida: How long will cold last?
Freeze watch issued for parts of Florida: How long will cold last?
Europe's top travel destination for 2026 revealed with major surprise
Europe's top travel destination for 2026 revealed with major surprise
Giant tortoises make historic comeback to Galàpagos after nearly two centuries
Giant tortoises make historic comeback to Galàpagos after nearly two centuries
Lake Baikal tragedy: Criminal probe launched after seven Chinese tourists die
Lake Baikal tragedy: Criminal probe launched after seven Chinese tourists die
Duxbury mom accused of strangling 3 children makes first court appearance
Duxbury mom accused of strangling 3 children makes first court appearance

Popular News

Kash Patel breaks silence after viral celebration video with ice hockey team

Kash Patel breaks silence after viral celebration video with ice hockey team
an hour ago
Prince William shares personal message after Andrew photo hanged in Louvre

Prince William shares personal message after Andrew photo hanged in Louvre
3 hours ago
Leonardo DiCaprio gets sweet show of support after huge BAFTA snub

Leonardo DiCaprio gets sweet show of support after huge BAFTA snub

4 hours ago