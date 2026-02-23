Felix Auger-Aliassime faces Zhizhen Zhang in Dubai first round today

News
  • By Bushra Saleem
  • By Bushra Saleem
Felix Auger-Aliassime has played down any concerns about his fitness ahead of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Auger-Aliassime retired at the Australian Open, after struggling with cramp in a shock first round exit for the world number eight, Tennis Gazette reported.

However, the Canadian was able to bounce straight back, with Auger-Aliassime defending his title in Montpellier, before reaching the final in Rotterdam.

Auger-Aliassime was beaten by Alex de Minaur in the Rotterdam Open final, and appeared to be struggling physically.

He then withdrew from the Qatar Open, but Auger-Aliassime has now silenced any concerns after providing an update on his fitness ahead of his return to competition.

Ahead of the 2026 Dubai Tennis Championships, he told Tennis TV, “I mean obviously there’s fatigue,” Auger-Aliassime said about his struggles in the Rotterdam Open final. “I mean who wouldn’t after two weeks back-to-back, playing I think nine matches in a row in 11 days, so obviously you feel fatigue.”

“But you still push through it, I was able to push all the way to the finals [Rotterdam]. Then in the finals, when you play such a quality opponent and you have a bit of fatigue, or a bit of tension, it can be felt quickly, it can be felt like ‘Oh my god, I’m not matching up today,’” he added.

Auger-Aliassime will face world number 319 Zhizhen Zhang today in the opening round of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

