BBC vows to edit out ‘offensive language’ from BAFTA after racial slur incident 

BBC apologizes after guest with Tourette's shouts racial slur at BAFTA hosts Michael B Jordan and Delroy Lindo

The BBC has apologised for not editing out a racial slur shouted during Sunday's BAFTA Film Awards, and removed the show from iPlayer.

According to Sky News, the two-hour programme was edited down from the three-hour live show filmed several hours earlier that evening at London's Royal Festival Hall, and went out on BBC1 at 7pm.

While the ceremony was available to view on iPlayer up until around lunchtime on Monday, it was then removed, with the message, "This episode will be available soon".

The racial slur was shouted early on in the ceremony while two black actors were on stage.

Tourette campaigner John Davidson could be heard shouting the offensive word as Michael B Jordan and Delroy Lindo, stars of vampire horror Sinners, presented the first award of the evening on Sunday night.

Both men appeared to pause after the insult was heard, then continued their presentation.

Responding to the incident on Monday, the BBC said, "Some viewers may have heard strong and offensive language during the Bafta Film Awards. This arose from involuntary verbal tics associated with Tourette syndrome, and as explained during the ceremony, it was not intentional.”

"We apologise that this was not edited out prior to broadcast and it will now be removed from the version on BBC iPlayer," it added.

Speaking before the episode was removed from iPlayer, a BBC spokesperson had apologised "for any offence caused by the language heard," and during the ceremony.

The host, Alan Cumming also acknowledged the "strong and offensive language" shouted during the show.

