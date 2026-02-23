News
  • By Fatima Nadeem
News

El Mencho killing: US tourists stuck amid violence

Many Americans tourists experienced disruptions in their trips to Mexico due to recent unrest

  • By Fatima Nadeem
El Mencho killing: US tourists stuck amid violence
El Mencho killing: US tourists stuck amid violence

US tourists are struck in Mexico after the killing of Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera Cervantes triggered a surge of violence in the area.

The most-wanted leader of Mexico's Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) died after being seriously injured in clashes between his supporters and the army on Sunday, February 22.

As per multiple reports, the United States helped provide intelligence for the operation to kill the cartel leader as part of ongoing efforts to pressure Mexico to fight during trafficking.

Four CJNG members were also killed during the operation in the town of Tapalpa, central-western Jalisco state.

His death caused major unrest including fires and clashes with security forces.

Meanwhile, over 250 road blockades were reported across 20 Mexican states, though most have now been cleared.

Many Americans tourists experienced disruptions in their trips to Mexico due to unrest.

US visitors make up the majority of the 48 million international tourists who spent at least one night in Mexico last year.

The US State Department urged American nationals in parts of Mexico to “seek shelter and remain in residences or hotels” until further notice.

Meanwhile, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said there was "absolute coordination" between state and federal officials in response to the violence, urging people to stay "calm and informed."

Top budget-friendly travel destinations for retirees in 2026
Top budget-friendly travel destinations for retirees in 2026
Us winter storm sparks states of emergency in multiple regions
Us winter storm sparks states of emergency in multiple regions
Mar-a-Lago shooting suspect identified as 21‑year‑old Austin Tucker Martin
Mar-a-Lago shooting suspect identified as 21‑year‑old Austin Tucker Martin
MrBeast’s shocking ‘not enough money’ confession sparks online debate
MrBeast’s shocking ‘not enough money’ confession sparks online debate
TSA PreCheck, Global Entry suspended nationwide, airlines warn of airport chaos
TSA PreCheck, Global Entry suspended nationwide, airlines warn of airport chaos
Freeze watch issued for parts of Florida: How long will cold last?
Freeze watch issued for parts of Florida: How long will cold last?
Europe's top travel destination for 2026 revealed with major surprise
Europe's top travel destination for 2026 revealed with major surprise
Giant tortoises make historic comeback to Galàpagos after nearly two centuries
Giant tortoises make historic comeback to Galàpagos after nearly two centuries
Lake Baikal tragedy: Criminal probe launched after seven Chinese tourists die
Lake Baikal tragedy: Criminal probe launched after seven Chinese tourists die
Duxbury mom accused of strangling 3 children makes first court appearance
Duxbury mom accused of strangling 3 children makes first court appearance
Barron Trump faces intense backlash over his new project launch: 'scammer'
Barron Trump faces intense backlash over his new project launch: 'scammer'
Greenland ice sheet mystery finally decoded in major new climate study
Greenland ice sheet mystery finally decoded in major new climate study

Popular News

El Mencho killing: US tourists stuck amid violence

El Mencho killing: US tourists stuck amid violence
9 minutes ago
Buckingham Palace shares King Charles first emotional message since Andrew probe

Buckingham Palace shares King Charles first emotional message since Andrew probe
an hour ago
'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' showrunner drops major hint for season 2

'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' showrunner drops major hint for season 2
2 hours ago