El Mencho killing: US tourists stuck amid violence

US tourists are struck in Mexico after the killing of Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera Cervantes triggered a surge of violence in the area.
The most-wanted leader of Mexico's Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) died after being seriously injured in clashes between his supporters and the army on Sunday, February 22.
As per multiple reports, the United States helped provide intelligence for the operation to kill the cartel leader as part of ongoing efforts to pressure Mexico to fight during trafficking.
Four CJNG members were also killed during the operation in the town of Tapalpa, central-western Jalisco state.
His death caused major unrest including fires and clashes with security forces.
Meanwhile, over 250 road blockades were reported across 20 Mexican states, though most have now been cleared.
Many Americans tourists experienced disruptions in their trips to Mexico due to unrest.
US visitors make up the majority of the 48 million international tourists who spent at least one night in Mexico last year.
The US State Department urged American nationals in parts of Mexico to “seek shelter and remain in residences or hotels” until further notice.
Meanwhile, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said there was "absolute coordination" between state and federal officials in response to the violence, urging people to stay "calm and informed."