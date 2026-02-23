‘Subedaar’ trailer out: Anil Kapoor launches fierce battle against sand mafia 

As Anil Kapoor gears up to make a major return on big screens, his daughter, Sonam Kapoor, cheered on him with a special shout-out.
The 40-year-old Indian former actress on Monday, February 23, took to her official Instagram account to share the trailer for her dad’s upcoming action drama film, Subedaar, giving him a huge nod.
“Fauji hain, seene pe goli jhel sakte hai…beizatti nahi! (I am a soldier, I can bear a bullet on my chest…not disrespect!),” she captioned, adding, “#Subedaar Trailer Out NOW!”
The trailer offers a gripping glimpse into the intense and nail-biting drama, showing Anil Kapoor playing the titular character, Subedaar Arjun Maurya – a retired army officer – launching a fierce battle against the sand mafia, operated by Babli Didi (portrayed by Mona Singh).
Subedaar plot:
As per Cinema Express, Subedaar showcases Anil Kapoor as “an ex-army officer Arjun Maurya, who arrived in a lawless town in Rajasthan, and is now compelled to work as a chauffeur for a major local crime figure Prince Bhaiyya (Aditya Rawal).”
“As the local crime overlords inflict humiliation upon the ex-officer, Arjun is compelled to shed his mask of decency and law-abiding facade, and become the violent troublemaker that he truly can be. His relationship with his daughter Shyama (Radhikka Madan) deepens the emotional stakes,” the storyline adds.
Subedaar release date:
Subedaar is slated to release on March 5, 2026.
Subedaar cast:
Directed by Suresh Triveni, Subedaar’s ensemble cast includes Anil Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Rawal, Mona Singh, and Faisal Malik.