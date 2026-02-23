News
  • By Fatima Nadeem
News

Us winter storm sparks states of emergency in multiple regions

A dangerous winter storm is making its way across the United States

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Us winter storm sparks states of emergency in multiple regions
Us winter storm sparks states of emergency in multiple regions 

A powerful and unusual winter storm is hitting the northeastern United States, putting 59 million people under weather alerts.

Considering this, several states including Massachusetts, Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey and Rhode Islands have declared states of emergency and imposed travel bans.

At the same time, thousands of flights have been cancelled due to the blizzard with many others delayed.

As per multiple reports, a strong winter storm, expected to be the most powerful nor'easter in almost a decade will hit parts of the northeastern United States and eastern Canada from Sunday night to Monday, bringing heavy snowfall, strong winds and a risk of flooding along the coast.

Out of 59 million people who are currently under weather alerts, 40 million people are impacted by the blizzard warnings and another 19 million are under winter storm warnings.

Cody Snell, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center told BBC, "While we do get plenty of these nor'easters that produce heavy snow and strong impacts, it's been several years since we saw one of this magnitude across this large of a region in this very populated part of the country."

The storm has already caused widespread power outages with over 20,000 people without electricity in New Jersey and thousands more affected in Virginia, Delaware and Maryland.

On the other hand, the National Weather Service has warned that heavy snow could fall at a rate of 2 to 3 inches per hour with total snowfall reaching 1 to 2 feet, which could created dangerous and almost impossible travel conditions.

Top budget-friendly travel destinations for retirees in 2026
Top budget-friendly travel destinations for retirees in 2026
Mar-a-Lago shooting suspect identified as 21‑year‑old Austin Tucker Martin
Mar-a-Lago shooting suspect identified as 21‑year‑old Austin Tucker Martin
MrBeast’s shocking ‘not enough money’ confession sparks online debate
MrBeast’s shocking ‘not enough money’ confession sparks online debate
TSA PreCheck, Global Entry suspended nationwide, airlines warn of airport chaos
TSA PreCheck, Global Entry suspended nationwide, airlines warn of airport chaos
Freeze watch issued for parts of Florida: How long will cold last?
Freeze watch issued for parts of Florida: How long will cold last?
Europe's top travel destination for 2026 revealed with major surprise
Europe's top travel destination for 2026 revealed with major surprise
Giant tortoises make historic comeback to Galàpagos after nearly two centuries
Giant tortoises make historic comeback to Galàpagos after nearly two centuries
Lake Baikal tragedy: Criminal probe launched after seven Chinese tourists die
Lake Baikal tragedy: Criminal probe launched after seven Chinese tourists die
Duxbury mom accused of strangling 3 children makes first court appearance
Duxbury mom accused of strangling 3 children makes first court appearance
Barron Trump faces intense backlash over his new project launch: 'scammer'
Barron Trump faces intense backlash over his new project launch: 'scammer'
Greenland ice sheet mystery finally decoded in major new climate study
Greenland ice sheet mystery finally decoded in major new climate study
Discover world's wettest town where it rains almost all year
Discover world's wettest town where it rains almost all year

Popular News

'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' showrunner drops major hint for new season

'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' showrunner drops major hint for new season

6 minutes ago
Jennifer Lopez marks her twins Emme & Max milestone birthday with touching note

Jennifer Lopez marks her twins Emme & Max milestone birthday with touching note
an hour ago
BAFTA 2026: Alia Bhatt’s unusual moment caught on camera

BAFTA 2026: Alia Bhatt’s unusual moment caught on camera
an hour ago