  By Salima Bhutto
Cardi B savagely reacts to haters for doubting her Little Miss Drama Tour

Cardi B, who is already 12 shows into her Little Miss Drama Tour, finally reacted to haters for doubting her Little Miss Drama Tour.

The 33-year-old rapper took to X (formally known as Twitter) on Tuesday, February 24, and posted a lengthy rant in which she expressed her unfiltered thoughts for the people who really thought she’s not going to lead a successful tour, three months after giving a birth.

Now, setting her records straight, the UP hitmaker, posted a video as well, began, "The fact of the matter is, so far every single show of mine has been sold out. Packed from top to bottom!”

She then raised a valid point, “They said I wasn’t gonna commit after I gave birth, they said I wasn't gonna take it seriously, but I take it very seriously."

According to the Grammy winner, she performed for two hours and didn't complain.

For Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, not only does she treats her shows like concerts, but she treats them like parties and have a good time with her people.

As per her, that’s why she gets real reviews from real attendees whether that’s her fans, celebrities, or just people that want to have a good time.

In the end of her tweet, the rapper, who is the ex-wife of Offset, wrote, "Thank you!!"

Cardi B’s tweet comes two weeks after her alleged split from England Patriots star Stefon Diggs, with whom she welcomed a baby boy in November 2025.

