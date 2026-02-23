Harry Styles set for double duty as ‘SNL’ host and musical guest on THIS date

Harry Styles’ fans are over the moon!
In his latest Instagram post on Monday, February 23, the former One Direction alum sparked excitement among fans by announcing his return to Saturday Night Live.
“I LOVE NYC. March 14” he captioned alongside the signature SNL card that revealed the date of his appearance on the show.
For the March 14 episode of SNL, Harry Styles is set for double duty as host and musical guest, marking his second time taking on both roles after doing so on November 16, 2019.
His appearance on the hit late-night live sketch comedy variety show will come over a week after the release of his upcoming fourth studio album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, which is scheduled to release on March 6, 2026.
Fans’ reactions:
Shortly after Harry Styles announced the exciting news, fans flooded his comments section with their thrilled reactions, expressing anticipation for his appearance.
“WE ARE SO BACK MY LOVE,” commented a first.
A second chimed in, “h we prayed for days like these.”
“annual double duty is so hot of you! I’m literally already sat outside 30 rock!,” added a third.
One of the fans added, “I’m literally getting married this day… should i cancel?”
Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally:
Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally is Harry Styles’ upcoming fourth studio album, set to drop on March 6, 2026.
The album comprises of 12 tracks, with the first song, titled Aperture, released on January 22, 2026.