  • By Salima Bhutto
Daniel Radcliffe the next Wolverine? Harry Potter star finally addresses

Daniel Radcliffe is finally responding to the rumours about becoming the new Wolverine in X-Men reboot.

For the unversed, the X-Men reboot is already in the development and there’s a lot of buzz around MCU's new Wolverine, a role once played by Hugh Jackman.

Radcliffe, who was also rumoured to be starring the MCU super-hero role, finally put the speculations down while speaking to ComicBook.com.

The 36-year-old actor did admit that he had heard the rumours of him playing the MCU’s next Wolverine.

"It was not. It was not ever real. It was a very flattering internet rumor," the Harry Potter star said, adding that he was very happy about it.

"But it was never suggested in any kind of way by anybody with any power to make that happen," continued the Weird: The Al Yankovic Story actor.

He then added, "And, honestly, you would be stupid not to consider something like that, but if they do other Wolverines, being the person who follows Hugh Jackman is not on my bucket list for anything."

However, according to the The Lost City actor, if the script was good enough, he would certainly consider it.

“So, if a script came in that was exciting, different, weird and cool, then I’d be up for it no matter what it was,” concluded Daniel Radcliffe.

