Robert Carradine cause of death revealed as actor dies at 71

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • By Riba Shaikh
Actor Robert Carradine has breathed his last at the age of 71 as per the official statement released by family.

In a shocking turn of events, the American actor best known for his roles in The Long Riders, Lizzie McGuire and Revenge of the Nerds has taken his own life.

According to the late actor's elder brother Keith Carradine, Robert has been struggling with Bipolar Disorder for almost two decades, which eventually resulted in his tragic death.

Robert Carradine family's official statement on actor's death 

"It is with profound sadness that we must share that our beloved father, grandfather, uncle, and brother Robert Carradine has passed away," Robert's family noted.

Their statement continued, "In a world that can feel so dark, Bobby was always a beacon on light to everyone around him. We are bereft at the loss of this beautiful soul and want to acknowledge Bobby’s valiant struggle against his nearly two-decade battle with Bipolar Disorder."

"We hope his journey can shine a light and encourage addressing the stigma that attaches to mental illness. At this time we ask for the privacy to grieve this unfathomable loss. With gratitude for your understanding and compassion," it concluded.

