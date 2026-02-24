Taylor Swift pens personal message after rare achievement not seen since '1989' era

Taylor Swift is celebrating her latest No. 1 Opalite on the Billboard Hot 100 with trademark enthusiasm.
The Life Of A Showgirl starlet took to her Instagram account to express heartfelt gratitude to fans after her latest single soared to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Alongside an Instagram carousel of behind-the-scenes clips and photos from the hit track’s recording sessions and music video, Swift penned the caption, “Just a few Opalite memories to celebrate the Hot 100 #1 you guys just got this song!! I can’t even sum up my excitement and I’m so blown away by the love you’ve shown this song and video. To put this into perspective…”
The Lover singer went on to say, “ This is actually the first time I’ve had two Hot 100 #1s off of one album since my album 1989 came out in 2014, nearly twelve years ago! I know that’s a lot of numbers but it all adds up to me being so thankful to the fans who helped make this happen by welcoming this song into your lives with open arms.”
Swift joked, ”Seriously bouncing off the walls about this!! Just wanted to say THANK YOU, might go buy a giant pretzel at the mall to celebrate, iykyk”
To note, Taylor Swift released Opalite music video, in February 2026, features a 1990s throwback aesthetic.