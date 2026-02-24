Rob Reiner, wife murder case: Nick Reiner finally breaks silence before trial 

Nick Reiner has made a shocking legal move ahead of his parents, Rob and Michele Singer Reiner's high-profile murder case.
On Monday, February 23, the disgraced son of the slain director appeared in the Superior Court of Los Angeles County in California, where he formally asked Judge Teresa McGonicle to enter the two pleas into the record following Reiner's agreement.
According to NBC, Rob and his wife, Michele, were discovered in their Brenthood home with their youngest child, Romy Reiner, on December 14, last year.
Later, it was reported that the couple were brutally stabbed to death with "multiple sharp force injuries" with a knife.
However, after two days, the LA police arrested Rob and Michele's son, Nick, which sent the world into shockwaves.
Now, two months after his shocking arrest, the 32-year-old screenwriter pleaded not guilty after being charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
During the court appearance, Nick was pictured dressed in a tan jumpsuit, standing behind in the custody area of the Los-Angeles courtroom.
For those unaware, Nick Reiner has a court date in the Superior Court of Los Angeles County on April 29, this year, for an explosive preliminary hearing.