Lily Collins shares emotional note after landing Audrey Hepburn role

Lily Collins shared an emotional message after being cast as Audrey Hepburn in an upcoming film about Breakfast at Tiffany's.
The Emily In Paris star took to her Instagram account to open up about her admiration following Deadline revealed that Collins scored a role of Audrey Hepburn in a new movie about the making of the 1961 classic.
In a caption she wrote, “It’s with almost 10 years of development and a lifetime of admiration and adoration for Audrey that I’m finally able share this.”
Collins went on to say, “Honored and ecstatic don’t begin to express how I feel…”
In addition to starring, Collins will produce the project, adapted from Sam Wasson’s Fifth Avenue, 5 A.M.
Alena Smith, known for developing Dickinson for Apple TV, is set to write the script.
However, the director remains unconfirmed.
Notably, the upcoming film will explore the behind-the-scenes drama of the 1961 movie, including Truman Capote wish for Marilyn Monroe to play Holly instead of Audrey Hepburn.
It also included tense moments during production, such as a crew member nearly being electrocuted while filming outside Tiffany & Co. on Fifth Avenue.
Truman Capote, costume designer Edith Head and director Blake Edwards will appear as characters in the untitled making-of film, though casting details have not yet been revealed.