Winona Ryder gears up to join Jenna Ortega, Tim Burton for ‘Wednesday’ S3

After the immense success of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Winona Ryder is set to reunite with Jenna Ortega and Tim Burton for another hit project.
In an exciting update shared by Variety on Monday, February 23, it was reported that the Stranger Things actress is gearing up to join the cast of the upcoming Season 3 of Netflix’s hit supernatural mystery comedy TV series Wednesday.
Expressing his joy over the anticipated reunion, Burton – the director and executive producer of Wednesday – said, “I am so happy that Winona has joined us, she fits right into this world. And she’s a dear friend. I always feel lucky to work with her.”
Ryder’s casting in Wednesday Season 3 also reunites her with the show’s creators and showrunners AI Gough and Miles Millar, who also wrote the screenplay for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.
In a statement, Gough and Millar stated, “When it comes to Outcasts, Winona Ryder is the GOAT. Her legendary partnership with Tim Burton has defined some of cinema’s most unforgettable characters. We loved collaborating with her on ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ and couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome her to Nevermore.”
Besides Jenna Ortega and Winona, Wednesday Season 3 cast also includes Emma Mysters, Hunter Doohan, Billie Piper, Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo, Victor Dorobantu, Evie Templeton, with Luis Guzmán, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Joanna Lumley, and Fred Armisen.