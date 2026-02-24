Robert Carradine brother Keith makes first statement after actor's shocking death

The American actor Robert Carradine's brother Keith Carradine has broken his silence after former's tragic death.
As per the official statement obtained by various outlets on Tuesday, February 24, Robert has passed away at the age of 71 after taking his own life.
The actor - who was famous for his role in The Revenge of the Nerds is said to have been struggling with Bipolar Disorder since past two decades.
Following his tragic suicide, Robert's brother Keith released an emotional statement in which he noted, "We want people to know it, and there is no shame in it."
Keith continued, "It is an illness that got the best of him, and I want to celebrate him for his struggle with it, and celebrate his beautiful soul."
"He was profoundly gifted, and we will miss him every day. We will take solace in how funny he could be, how wise and utterly accepting and tolerant he was. That’s who my baby brother was," added the late actor's brother.
Robert Carradine - who made his big screen debut in 1972 alongside John Wayne in The Cowboys, left his children, grandchildren, brothers, nieces, nephews among survivors.