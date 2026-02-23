Keith Urban hit by major breakup just a month after Nicole Kidman divorce

Just over a month after finalizing his divorce from Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban has faced another split.
On Saturday, February 22, Page Six reported that the Let It Roll singer has separated path from his management team that included his longtime manager, Gary Borman.
The split comes after Borman announced that he is closing his company after five decades and taking retirement, marking the end of his 25-year working relationship with Keith Urban.
In a statement shared by the 58-year-old country music star, he expressed, “I’m so grateful to Gary (and my entire Borman Nashville family) for the most incredible and successful time together.”
“It was extraordinary – what we were able to accomplish together – and I’ll forever be grateful for the creative and collaborative spirit we were all a part of for so long. I wish Gary and everyone at Borman Entertainment the very best journey ahead and look forward to what the future holds for all of us,” added the Australian-American singer.
This update comes more than a month after Keith Urban officially ended his 20-year marriage to Nicole Kidman, finalizing their divorce on January 6, 2026.
The former flames, who shared two daughters, separated their homes in summer 2025, with insiders sharing that it was the Blue Ain’t Your Color crooner who wanted to call it quits.
Moreover, rumors suggest that Keith Urban is currently dating country singer Karley Scott Collins and has moved in with her. However, the songstress has denied the speculation.