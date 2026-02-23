NBA YoungBoy sparks heated reactions on welcoming 13th baby, 3rd with wife Jazlyn

NBA YoungBoy’s family is fastly growing!
On Sunday, February 22, the 26-year-old American rapper took to his official Instagram story to announce the birth of his 13th baby, 3rd with his wife Jazlyn Mychelle.
With the camera focusing on his wife with her face hidden on what appeared to be a hospital bed, the Bandit crooner could be heard in the background happily sharing, “My gangsta had her baby!” followed by asking Jazlyn how she was felt.
“Relieved,” she replied.
Fans’ reactions:
NBA YoungBoy’s announcement sparked heated reactions on social media as users slammed him for fathering 13 children and sympathized with his wife.
“May this type of carrying on never finds me,” commented one on Instagram, while another wrote, “Having all these kids in dysfunction.”
A third criticized, “My “gansta” had “HER” BABY! Lord please continue to guide us as we are raising young men. This right here is embarrassing.”
“26 with 13 children is outrageous,” added a fourth.
A fifth asked, “Is 13 the real number or yall just being funny??!!”
How many children NBA YoungBoy has?
NBA YoungBoy has 13 children with 10 women.
With the birth of his newborn baby girl, the rapper now shares a son and two daughters with Jazlyn Mychelle.
He is also father to 10 other children, whom he welcomed with his former girlfriends.