Peter Mandelson returns home after midnight bail release in Epstein probe

Peter Mandelson has been released on bail pending further investigation after being arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office.
A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said the 72-year-old was arrested at an address in Camden yesterday and taken to a London police station for interview, The Hill reported.
Journalists gathered outside Mandelson’s north London home early this morning following his release on bail pending further investigation.
The lights were out inside Mandelson’s multi-million pound home in Camden after he arrived back soon after 2am.
Some cyclists and runners heckled the 72-year-old’s property as they went past.
Mandelson, who is also the former UK Ambassador to Washington, resigned from the House of Lords after a criminal investigation was launched against him following allegations he gave confidential information to deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Two of his properties were previously searched by police in connection with the allegations, which surfaced following the US Department of Justice’s document dump related to Epstein last month.
As part of the so-called Epstein files, emails from 2009 appear to show Mandelson passed on an assessment by Gordon Brown’s adviser of potential policy measures including an “asset sales plan”.
He also appeared to discuss a tax on bankers’ bonuses and confirmed an imminent bailout package for the euro the day before it was announced in 2010.
In a statement confirming the release, the Met said: “A 72-year-old man arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office has been released on bail pending further investigation. He was arrested at an address in Camden on Monday, 23 February and was taken to a London police station for interview.”
“This follows search warrants at two addresses in the Wiltshire and Camden areas. We are not able to provide further information at this stage to prevent prejudicing the integrity of the investigation,” it added.
