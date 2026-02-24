Why intermittent fasting doesn't work? Reasons you’re not losing weight

Are you stuck with intermitting fasting (IF) even after rigorously following a schedule? While social media shows dramatic weight loss transformations via fasting, you journey might be different and here are a few science-backed explanations behind it:
What is intermittent fasting?
Intermittent fasting is an eating pattern that cycles between periods of eating and fasting. It’s more about timings than what you eat, this approach works by naturally minimizing your overall calorie consumption.
Reasons why you’re not losing weight on intermittent fasting
One of the most common reasons for being stuck at particular weight may be overeating during the feeding window—appetite mismanagement with IF is common.
It may develop blood sugar-related issues and insulin resistance from prolonged fasting and larger meals in a feeding window.
Diet may not be right for you
Setting rigid meal times can affect the relationship with food. While some people prefer fasting windows. This kind of constant “food thoughts” may increase stress and anxiety levels.
Moreover, constant food cravings for hours can lead to consuming more calories than usual when it’s time to eat again.
Calorie intake is higher than you think
As per experts, some people assume that limiting their eating window automatically leads to eating less; however, it’s nothing more than just a wrong perception. Without conscious attention to portion sizes, it may be surprisingly easy to eat many calories.
Eating habits matter
The kind of foods you eat during your eating window matter as much as the timing.
Following a healthy diet and avoiding unhealthy and unsaturated fats, and refined carbs, can prevent spikes in your blood sugar levels and minimise the likelihood of your body storing fat.
Regularly perform physical activity
Fasting is one of the best frameworks for weight loss, performing physical activities may play a crucial role in your success.
Performing a healthy lifestyle may boost your metabolism, build muscle mass, and significantly improve your body’s ability to burn fat.
Scientists discovered that exercising during your fasting window may help amplify these benefits.
Improve lifestyle
One of the most essential tips is to follow a healthy lifestyle and keep yourself relaxed to control stress, as it elevates cortisol levels that can promote weight gain.
Moreover, irregular sleeping patterns can also cause hormonal imbalances by increasing your appetite. Moreover, when you are awake, your body automatically prepares for an increased activity level as compared to when you are asleep, making it difficult to adhere to your fasting schedule and make mindful food choices.